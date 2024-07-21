Breaking News
Mr Bachchan: Ravi Teja's Telugu adaptation of 'Raid' gets a release date, see new poster 

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mr Bachchan: Ravi Teja's upcoming film will be released in theatres soon. The film is the Telugu remake of the Hindi film 'Raid'

Ravi Teja in Mr Bachchan

Telugu star Ravi Teja is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled 'Mr Bachchan'. With the title of the film, one would think that the film has something to do with the legendary superstar of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan. However, that is not the case. 'Mr Bachchan' is reportedly the official Telugu remake of the Hindi film 'Raid'. 


On Sunday, Ravi Teja announced the release date of 'Mr Bachchan'. He shared that the film will be released in theatres on August 15. The film will clash with Chiyaan Vikram's highly anticipated 'Thangalaan'. Along with the release date announcement, the makers also dropped a new poster of Ravi Tea from the film. In the poster, he is seen dressed in an all-white outfit sitting on a chair. He is seen striking a cool pose with one leg over the other, a pose that will remind one of Amitabh Bachchan's angry young man days from the 70s and 80s. 


The film's production house, People Media Factory, wrote, "Waqt pe pahuchneka apna purana aadat hai. #MrBachchan GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON AUGUST 15th. Special premieres all over on August 14th. Get ready for MASSive entertainment on the big screens (sic)."


Helmed by director Harish Shankar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, the upcoming film also features Bhagyashri Borse and Subhalekha Sudhakar in pivotal roles. The story centres around a dramatic income tax raid on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh.

Meanwhile, the Hindi film 'Raid' starred Ajay Devgn in the lead. It was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film.

Ravi Teja was last seen in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which also stars Anupam Kher and Nupur Sanon. He was also seen in 'Eagle' earlier this year. The film was written, directed, and edited by Karthik Gattamneni. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.

