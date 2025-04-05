Test movie review: Nayanthara, R Madhavan, Sidharth-starrer falls short of hitting the ball out of the park

S Sashikanth's Tamil drama has an interesting premise with endless possibilities. Despite a strong cast, the film falls a bit short of hitting it out of the mark

The new Netflix release Test, directed by S. Sashikanth, has an intriguing concept with loads of potential. Despite a strong star cast delivering stellar performances, the film falls short of truly hitting the ball out of the park.

Plot

The story centers around three primary characters — Arjun (Siddharth), Nayanthara (Kumudha), and Saravanan (R. Madhavan). After a series of out-of-form games, star cricketer Arjun is forced to announce his retirement. But having built his entire life around cricket, Arjun sees this as an insult to his hard work and life’s purpose. He fights for one last chance to play in the upcoming India vs. Pakistan test match — a match that could be his final game before stepping away from the sport.

Kumudha is his schoolmate and the teacher of his son Aditya. She is clinging to her last hope of becoming a mother through IVF. Saravanan, Kumudha’s husband, runs a small canteen but is also a double doctorate scientist. He dreams of working on hydrogen fuel technology to contribute positively to society.

An interesting premise

The first half takes its time building the world around these primary characters and establishing their interrelationships. The context sets the tone for their future decisions as life presents each of them with difficult choices. However, the narrative in this portion does take a while to reach the crux, and some crisp editing could have made it tighter and more engaging.

To their credit, writers Suman and S. Sashikanth have built Test around an interesting theme. The film is about choices — and the impact those choices have on one’s life. Its true strength lies in its characters. They are thoughtfully developed in the first half, and this depth is crucial in helping the audience understand and connect with the decisions they later make. At every important juncture in life, we are often faced with two paths. What we choose sets the tone for everything that follows — and the film explores these pivotal crossroads with emotional honesty.

Arjun must make a difficult choice between his son and his country; Kumudha must choose between supporting her husband and pursuing her dream of becoming a mother; and Saravanan must decide whether to prove himself to the society that once labeled him a failure by chasing his dreams, or settle for a low-risk, modest livelihood.

Performances

Talking about performances, Nayanthara as Kumudha delivers a restrained yet powerful portrayal of a determined working woman. Her sole focus is to become a mother — and nothing, not even her husband’s financial downfall, can deter her. In one scene, even as her husband is dragged away by pawnbrokers, she remains fixated on gathering the money required for her IVF treatment. Even when she acts out of character, the audience is able to justify her actions — thanks to the detailed world-building in the first half.

Siddharth as Arjun plays a largely one-dimensional character who has devoted his entire life to cricket. As he is pressured into retirement, for the first time, he begins to reflect on the personal life he has long neglected. Even as life brings him to a critical crossroads, he tries his best to bat for his family but ends up being a soldier for the country.

R Madhavan played a massive role in carrying the second half on his shoulders. The experienced actor effortlessly transitions from a man who dotes on his wife and dreams of doing better for society, to someone who, after being repeatedly let down by that very society and engaging in an intense war of words with his wife, lets go of his moral compass and does what needs to be done to achieve his dream and become a success story. His newfound confidence and lack of moral hesitation begin to scare those around him — the very people who had supported him all along.

Malayalam film actress Meera Jasmine plays Siddharth's devoted wife in the film. The talented actress, however, has limited screen time as the wife of a star player.

Poornima Ramaswamy and Anu Vardhan have done a fantastic job with the costumes — especially with Nayanthara's distinct saree looks, which are bound to set a trend. R. Madhavan’s evolving costume choices also don’t go unnoticed, reflecting the transformation of his character.

S. Sashikanth’s directorial debut certainly highlights his potential as a filmmaker, with distinct scene transitions, a strong focus on character development, and the smart use of music to elevate the narrative.

To sum up...

Since the film is all about choices, watching this 2-hour-30-minute feature should be your own. Safe to say, the repercussions of watching — or skipping — it won’t be nearly as harsh as what the characters endure in the film.