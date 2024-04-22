Thalaivar 171 titled 'Coolie', Lokesh Kangaraj presents superstar Rajinikanth in massy avatar, WATCH

Rajinikanth's upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled 'Coolie'. The makers dropped an intriguing video making the announcement

The title reveal for superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Thalaivar 171' was dropped by the makers today. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled 'Coolie'. The makers dropped a video of over 3 minutes in length to announce the title of the film featuring the superstar in a stylish avatar.

The video begins with a group of gold smugglers checking on their inventory and placing them in boxes. Their inventory includes gold biscuits, watches, jewellery and other items. We hear a noise that indicates the arrival of an outsider, not belonging to the gang of smugglers. One of the smugglers steps out to inspect. The rest then hear the sounds of a person getting thrashed. Then we are revealed to the swagster Rajinikanth who has beaten up the smuggler and continues to effortlessly deal with the other smugglers. In between we get to see the number 171 in gold on the wall. Apart from the gold items, the rest of the visuals is in black and white. The superstar also mouths power-packed dialogues as he beats up the bad guys.

After the release of the teaser of Coolie, fans began to wonder if this film will also be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Lokesh Kanagaraj has created his own shared universe of action thriller films with Kaithi (2019), Vikram (2022), and Leo (2023).

This is Rajinikanth’s first film with Lokesh. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and was announced in September last year. Sivakarthikeyan is rumoured to play a key role in the film, but the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be announced. Composer Anirudh Ravichander and stunt director duo Anbariv have been roped in for the film.

Before Coolie, Rajinikanth will be seen next in TJ Gnanavel-directed Vettaiyan, which is slated to release in October this year. Vettaiyan features top actors from other major film industries as well. The film will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. Coolie is expected to release sometime in 2025.