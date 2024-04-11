Vijay's 'Greatest Of All Time' to release worldwide on September 5

Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time' now has a release date set. The actor was last seen shooting for the film in Kerala

On the occasion of Eid, Thalapathy Vijay took to social media handle to officially announce the release date of his next film titled 'The Greatest of All Time'. Ahead of the announcement, social media was abuzz with an exciting announcement from the superstar and the film was seen trending on X.

On Thursday, Vijay took to his X handle and shared an intriguing poster of himself from the film along with the worldwide release date of the film. The film will be released on September 5.

Vijay's film shoot in Kerala:

In March, actor Vijay was in Kerala to shoot for his upcoming film titled 'The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT)' directed by Venkat Prabhu. The actor shot for the climax portions of the film and can be seen sporting a clean shave in the videos shared by fans. There is a buzz that this will probably mark the actor's last film given that he has decided to step into active politics. His last film Leo did well not just in Tamil Nadu, but also at the Kerala box office. For decades, Vijay has had a huge fan following in Kerala.

As for the film, 'GOAT' will also see Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Prabhu Deva and others in key roles. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh under AGS Entertainment. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen. Major portions of the film have already been shot in Chennai, Thailand, Hyderabad and Pondicherry.

Vijay's entry into politics:

Earlier this year, Thalapathy Vijay announced his political party, 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam', and said he would contest the 2026 Assembly polls in the state. "Politics was not yet another vocation but "holy public service," he said in a statement.

The name of the party 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam' would loosely translate to 'Tamil Nadu Victory Party'. The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from his fans, even as speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, including the late veterans M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

In a statement issued by the actor, he said, "We are making an application today to the EC to register our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want."

However, Vijay said his party will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nor would it support anyone, as decided in its recently held General Council and Executive Council meetings. "I have decided to complete the film I have already committed to, without affecting the party work and completely involve myself in the politics of public service."