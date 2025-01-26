Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has announced the title of his last film while sharing the first look poster. The film is expected to release later this year

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay unveils first look of his last film, reveals title

On the occasion of Republic Day, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay took to social media to reveal the title of his upcoming film which will also be his last film. The actor will be quitting movies to focus on his political career with his party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The actor also shared the first look poster of his character from the upcoming film directed by H Vinoth.

First look of Jana Nayagan

Vijay's upcoming film has been titled 'Jana Nayagan' which translates to people's hero. Like its title, the poster reflects on the popularity of Vijay's character among the masses. In the first look poster, Vijay can be seen taking a selfie along with a sea of people dressed in white outfit.

About Vijay's film Jana Nayagan

The film is directed by renowned filmmaker H Vinoth, best known for directing 2017's 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', starring Karthi, and three films led by superstar Ajith- 'Nerkonda Paarvai' (2019), 'Valimai' (2022) and 'Thunivu' (2023).

The film, which is the 50-year old actor's 69th project, will also feature Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

"Jana Nayagan" wil; have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

Venkat K Narayana for KVN Productions is bankrolling the film.

Thalapathy Vijay charges this whopping sum for his final film

According to multiple reports, Thalapathy Vijay has charged a whopping sum of Rs 250 crore for his next with director H Vinoth. It is a political drama with Aniruddh doing the music. For his recent release 'Greatest of All Times (GOAT), Vijay charged a whopping Rs 200 crore. He hiked his fee b Rs 50 crore for his last film. Producers did not bat an eye before agreeing to give the superstar a hefty cheque as the actor has time and again proven his superstardom at the box office. The actor's films has always have a great buzz and the first-day collections of his Tamil films are nothing short of exceptional.