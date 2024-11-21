Malavika and Prabhas will be shooting a hot romantic song for The Raja Saab in Europe. This is the first time that the duo will be sharing screen

Actress Malavika Mohanan who is carving her name in the pan-India cinema with her remarkable performances so far is set to mark her Telugu debut in the upcoming film, 'The Raja Saab'. The actress will be seen romancing pan-India superstar and box office king, Prabhas. Fans are eagerly anticipating to witness the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Malavika and Prabhas and their pairing has already sparked immense curiosity and excitement among audiences. According to a source, the duo will soon be shooting for a romantic song.

“Malavika and Prabhas will be shooting a hot romantic song for The Raja Saab. The song’s shooting will take place in Europe around January and February,” revealed the source close to the production house.

'The Raja Saab' is touted to be a horror-comedy and is poised to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. The film sees the actor as a common man, who visits his family’s ancestral property that includes a dilapidated theatre and unwittingly sets off a chain of events. On paper, Maruthi’s directorial venture may be a regular horror comedy fare. But sources tell us that 'The Raja Saab' is mounted on an ambitious budget of Rs 350 crore. The Telugu project, which also stars Sanjay Dutt in a crucial role, has been envisioned as a pan-India offering and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Maruthii. It will also star Niddhi Agerwal as another female lead.

Speaking about “The Raja Saab”, Malavika said: "It's my Telugu debut, and I waited long for it. I wanted the right film to come my way to foray into the industry. I think nothing gets better than Prabhas sir. It's in the rom-com space, a very fun, easy film.”

She added: “It's light-hearted and will cater to a universal audience. We are still shooting for it, and the film should be released in April next year. I am really looking forward to it."

Malavika began her career with notable performances across different regional film industries- from her debut in Pattam Pole (2013) to her impactful roles in films like Christy (2023) and Thangalaan (2024). The actress recently debuted in Bollywood, playing the lead in Yudhra alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Apart from The Raja Saab, Malavika also stars alongside Karthi in the spy thriller, Sardar 2. The film is a follow-up sequel to “Sardar”, which released in 2022. Karthi reprises his dual roles alongside S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath and Rajisha Vijayan.