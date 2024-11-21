Breaking News
Maharashtra sees 66.05 per cent voter turnout, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019; Kolhapur leads with 76.63 per cent
Maharashtra polls: BJP indulged in bogus voting in Aurangabad East seat, alleges AIMIM leader Jaleel
Maharashtra: Scolded for taking mother's gold ring, woman ends life in Mumbra
Man held for committing fraud after opening 35 bank accounts, held
Leaders of Mahayuti will sit together and decide on Maharashtra CM face, says Eknath Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > The Raja Saab Prabhas Malavika Mohanans romance goes to Europe

The Raja Saab: Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan's romance goes to Europe

Updated on: 21 November,2024 10:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Malavika and Prabhas will be shooting a hot romantic song for The Raja Saab in Europe. This is the first time that the duo will be sharing screen

The Raja Saab: Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan's romance goes to Europe

Malavika Mohanan and Prabhas

Listen to this article
The Raja Saab: Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan's romance goes to Europe
x
00:00

Actress Malavika Mohanan who is carving her name in the pan-India cinema with her remarkable performances so far is set to mark her Telugu debut in the upcoming film, 'The Raja Saab'. The actress will be seen romancing pan-India superstar and box office king, Prabhas. Fans are eagerly anticipating to witness the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Malavika and Prabhas and their pairing has already sparked immense curiosity and excitement among audiences. According to a source, the duo will soon be shooting for a romantic song.


“Malavika and Prabhas will be shooting a hot romantic song for The Raja Saab. The song’s shooting will take place in Europe around January and February,” revealed the source close to the production house.


'The Raja Saab' is touted to be a horror-comedy and is poised to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. The film sees the actor as a common man, who visits his family’s ancestral property that includes a dilapidated theatre and unwittingly sets off a chain of events. On paper, Maruthi’s directorial venture may be a regular horror comedy fare. But sources tell us that 'The Raja Saab' is mounted on an ambitious budget of Rs 350 crore. The Telugu project, which also stars Sanjay Dutt in a crucial role, has been envisioned as a pan-India offering and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Maruthii. It will also star Niddhi Agerwal as another female lead.  


About Malavika Mohanan

Speaking about “The Raja Saab”, Malavika said: "It's my Telugu debut, and I waited long for it. I wanted the right film to come my way to foray into the industry. I think nothing gets better than Prabhas sir. It's in the rom-com space, a very fun, easy film.”

She added: “It's light-hearted and will cater to a universal audience. We are still shooting for it, and the film should be released in April next year. I am really looking forward to it."

Malavika began her career with notable performances across different regional film industries- from her debut in Pattam Pole (2013) to her impactful roles in films like Christy (2023) and Thangalaan (2024). The actress recently debuted in Bollywood, playing the lead in Yudhra alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Apart from The Raja Saab, Malavika also stars alongside Karthi in the spy thriller, Sardar 2. The film is a follow-up sequel to “Sardar”, which released in 2022. Karthi reprises his dual roles alongside S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath and Rajisha Vijayan.

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

prabhas Regional Cinema News Regional News Updates south cinema Malavika Mohanan europe Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK