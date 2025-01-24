Breaking News
Updated on: 24 January,2025 09:08 AM IST  |  Chennai
The foot-tapping number, set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, has lyrics by Shreemani and has been rendered by Naksh Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal. The song, a mellifluous number, but an exceptionally difficult one to render, has been skilfully rendered by both vocalists

The makers of director Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, on Thursday released ‘Hilesso Hilessa’, the third single from the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs. 
 
The foot-tapping number, set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, has lyrics by Shreemani and has been rendered by Naksh Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal. The song, a mellifluous number, but an exceptionally difficult one to render, has been skilfully rendered by both vocalists.





The slow, romantic number has some breathtakingly beautiful visuals to complement it. Aerial shots of the water bodies where the song has been picturised predominantly, add immense value to the romantic number. Actress Sai Pallavi shows off her graceful dancing skills in a couple of shots that come for this song.

Produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, the film has Allu Aravind presenting it. Choreography for the film is by Shekar Master.

The lead pair, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, charm audiences with their on-screen chemistry in Hilesso Hilessa.. Naga Chaitanya’s poised and powerful presence complements Sai Pallavi’s ethereal grace and captivating expressions.

The movie also boasts a talented crew, with Shamdat handling the cinematography, National Award-winning Naveen Nooli as the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala leading the art department.

Thandel, which has been co-directed by Ram Naresh Nunna, is set to hit screens on February 7 this year. The film’s story is believed to be inspired by a real-life incident in which fishermen from a village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters.

