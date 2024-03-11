Throwback: When Kamal Haasan revealed Christopher Nolan watched his Tamil film 'Paapanaasam'

Kamal Haasan met Christopher Nolan in 2018 and shared bits from their conversation about movies. Earlier today, Nolan also won his first Oscar

Christopher Nolan won his first Oscar today at the 71st Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles fr his film 'Oppenheimer'. As he trended for his win, the internet dug up an old picture of Nolan posing with India superstar Kamal Haasan during his visit to India.

In 2018, Kamal Haasan posted a photo with Nolan from his meet with the filmmaker. In the picture, the two artists were seen engrossed in a conversation. Haasan revealed that he apologised to Nolan for missing 'Dunkirk' in the theatres and also revealed that the filmmaker had seen his film 'Paapanaasam'

"Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam," the 'Vikram' actor captioned the post.

Nolan's first Oscar moment:

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan won his first-ever Oscar for the biopic 'Oppenheimer'. Nolan bagged the coveted statuette for 'Best Director' as well as for 'Best Picture' at the 96th Academy Awards. Nolan beat off competition from Jonathan Glazer of "The Zone of Interest," Yorgos Lanthimos of "Poor Things," Martin Scorsese of "Killers of the Flower Moon," and Justine Triet of "Anatomy of a Fall."

In his acceptance speech, Nolan said, “I have so many people to thank. The most incredible cast, Matt Damon, Robert, Emily, Florence, just so many others, all at the top of their game, led by the incredible Cillian Murphy… a crew, some of whom have been awarded tonight. I can’t say enough about the incredible crew that we got together on this film. Thank you to Chuck Roven for putting the book in my hands… The incredible Emma Thomas, producer of all our films and all of our children. I love you. To the academy, just to say movies are just a little bit over 100 years old. I mean, imagine being there 100 years into painting or theater. We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me.”

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who secured the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.