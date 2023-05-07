Tony Kakkar unveils new song 'Senorita' first look poster

Producer Runali Bhagat said that Senorita is the next summer party anthem starring Tony Kakkar and Aadhya from his label Yo 24 entertainment and Kakkar music factory after his recently released track Meherbaan

Singer and composer Tony Kakkar, on Saturday, unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming song 'Senorita'.

Taking to Instagram, Tony shared the poster which he captioned, "The summer party anthem is almost here! #Senorita coming soon."

In the poster, Tony and actor Aadhya Anand could be seen posing in black outfits.

The full song will be out on May 15.

Soon after Tony unveiled the first look poster, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Singer Neha Kakkar commented, "This song!" followed by a dancing emoticon.

"Back to back tony kakkar is on form ," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Waiting for the songgg."

Talking about the song, producer Runali Bhagat said, "Senorita is the next summer party anthem starring Tony Kakkar and Aadhya from my label Yo 24 entertainment and Kakkar music factory after my recently released track Meherbaan. The music of the song is very catchy and gives a very Moroccan with Arabic kind of vibe with a dash of belly dancing. We can't wait for people to see the full song which will be releasing on 15th May. Must say, have got the perfect pair of Tony's vibrant engery matching with Aadhya's beauty and talent."

Meanwhile, Tony recently released his song 'Meherbaan' which starred actor Aly Goni and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles and received massive responses from the fans.

