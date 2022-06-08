Breaking News
Covid-19: Self-test kit positivity rate rises to 13 per cent in Mumbai
Mumbai: Are schools worried about fourth wave?
Salman Khan threat letter case: Cops to check mobile phone dump data of area
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Ragpicker brutally assaults 20-year-old woman in ladies’ coach of local train while trying to snatch her purse
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Neha Kakkar celebrates her 34th birthday in Lonavala

Neha Kakkar celebrates her 34th birthday in Lonavala

Updated on: 08 June,2022 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Neha, along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and other family members, visited Lonavala on her 34th birthday and they all had a blast

Neha Kakkar celebrates her 34th birthday in Lonavala

Neha Kakkar. Pic/Instagram


Bollywood Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday shared a series of pictures from her 34th birthday celebration in Lonavala.

Neha, along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and other family members, visited Lonavala on her 34th birthday and they all had a blast.




"June 6th 2022 My best birthday so far! We went to Lonavala and did adventures whole day and in the night humne cake cut kiya. We danced, ate and played so many games. Bahut bahut zyada mazza aaya!! What a great birthday!!! Must say it all happened coz of your blessings and best wishes. Thank you all so much, your love means the world to me and specifically my NeHearts," she wrote on her Instagram account.


Show full article

neha kakkar Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK