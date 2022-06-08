Neha Kakkar celebrates her 34th birthday in Lonavala

Neha, along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and other family members, visited Lonavala on her 34th birthday and they all had a blast

Neha Kakkar. Pic/Instagram

Bollywood Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday shared a series of pictures from her 34th birthday celebration in Lonavala.

Neha, along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and other family members, visited Lonavala on her 34th birthday and they all had a blast.

"June 6th 2022 My best birthday so far! We went to Lonavala and did adventures whole day and in the night humne cake cut kiya. We danced, ate and played so many games. Bahut bahut zyada mazza aaya!! What a great birthday!!! Must say it all happened coz of your blessings and best wishes. Thank you all so much, your love means the world to me and specifically my NeHearts," she wrote on her Instagram account.

