The video which reveals the title Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, also drops a massive surprise for the audience with the promise of intoxicating them, and the date of release

After maintaining complete silence for a year-and-a-half, Rocking Star Yash has announced his next film, titled 'Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'. Expected to be one of the most interesting collaborations of all times, the film brings together Internationally acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas and Rocking Star Yash, one of the most loved superstars from the country.

With complete clarity of vision, patience and passion for the film they wanted to make, the duo took their time in shaping the film and putting together a stellar team for it. After much speculation, the team shared the title of the film with a visual asset, which also offers a glimpse of the scale and perfection they are working towards.

The video which reveals the title Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, also drops a massive surprise for the audience with the promise of intoxicating them, and the date of release.

Film’s producer Mr Venkat K Narayana says, “We are delighted to collaborate with Rocking Star Yash for our most ambitious project till date. It took time because Yash and Geetu have left no stone unturned in something dynamic with a strong narrative and massy action. I can’t wait for the world to witness this spectacular and mammoth film we are making.”

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Geetu Mohandas said,”I’ve always experimented with my style of narratives. Although Liars dice and Moothon were received well internationally, I’ve always craved to find my own audience in my country . This project stemmed from that thought. This film is an amalgamation of two opposite worlds and aesthetics in story telling coming together and I found Yash . Who is one of the most brilliant minds I have come across and I’m excited for our team to begin this magical journey.''

KGF Star Yash’s Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, will be co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind creations. The film will be released worldwide on 10th April, 2025.