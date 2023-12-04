Yash to unveil title of his upcoming film on this date

Yash will be unveiling the official title of his upcoming film later this week. The film is temporarily titled Yash 19

Yash

Celebrated for his blockbuster release ‘K.G.F’ - I & II, Rocking star Yash is hailed as one of the most loved movie stars pan India. His involvement beyond acting in the film showcases his multifaceted talent and commitment to the film’s success through his involvement in various aspects of its creation. However, after the massive success of ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’, the superstar surprised everyone by staying silent for over a year, busy working on his highly anticipated next. A believer in giving nothing but only the best to his millions of fans, Rocking Star Yash chose quality over quick announcements.

Finally, after a long wait, Yash is now gearing up to make the official big announcement about his next, which has sent waves of excitement amongst his followers and the industry insiders. The actor will be unveiling the official title of his upcoming project, currently referred to as ‘Yash 19’. Taking to social media, Rocking Star Yash along with the production house, KVN Productions, in a collaborative post informed his followers that he will be announcing the official title of the film on December 8, 2023, at 9:55 AM.

After getting the ball rolling for the massy action genre, Rocking Star Yash has been known for his vision, conviction and making choices which have proven to be pathbreaking.

Interestingly, a day before revealing the date of announcement, the superstar changed his profile display picture on social media to ‘Loading'. Only a change of profile picture by the Rocking Star sent social media into a frenzy with #Yash19 trending at #1.

With such unprecedented hype, Yash 19 is one of the most awaited announcements.

A couple of months back, Yash had visited his family temple in Mysuru along with wife Radhika Pandit and their kids. Outside the temple, media gathered around him asking him about his next project. "We have been in the industry for a long time. If people were to watch freely without paying money I would have done movies according to my wishes and fancies. But, they pay and watch, I have a responsibility. I am not wasting even one moment. Will come out very soon with the project," Yash maintained without revealing much details of the project.