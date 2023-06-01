Two crew members of film 'Pushpa 2' injured in bus accident in Telangana

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 June,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI |

'The incident happened at around 5.30 AM when the private bus rammed into a state-run RTC bus at Narketpally which was stationary on the roadside due to breakdown', police said

A still of Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa 1: The Rise'. Pic/Internet

Two film crew members of actor Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', sustained minor injuries when a private bus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said. The incident happened at around 5.30 AM when the private bus rammed into a state-run RTC bus at Narketpally which was stationary on the roadside due to breakdown, they said.


The film's team members were returning to Hyderabad after completion of shooting from Odisha-border, police said adding that around 20 people were travelling in the private bus when the accident happened. The private bus rammed into the RTC bus from the rear when a mechanic was repairing the vehicle, following which two persons in the private bus suffered minor injuries, a police official said, adding that no one was inside the RTC bus at the time of the accident.


The injured were taken to a hospital and later they left for Hyderabad, the official said. A case was registered against the private bus driver, the official added. Directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is the sequel to 'Pushpa 1: The Rise'.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Allu Arjun Pushpa: The Rule Rashmika Mandanna telangana bollywood news Entertainment News

