Ugadi 2024 Kriti Kharbanda to Mahesh Babu celebs wish fans on social media
Ugadi 2024: Kriti Kharbanda to Mahesh Babu, celebs wish fans on social media 

Updated on: 09 April,2024 03:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ugadi 2024: Several celebrities took to social media to wish fans who are celebrating their New Year

Kriti Kharbanda and Mahesh Babu

Several states in India are celebrating their New Year today. While the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana celebrate Ugadi, Mahrashtara celebrates Gudi Padwa today. The occasion also marks the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar,


On the occasion of Ugadi, several celebrities took to social media to wish fans. 


From Kriti Kharbanda, SJ Suryah to Mahesh Babu, celebs took to social media to share heartfelt wishes. 


Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
Gudi Padwa and Ugadi:

Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa', which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri.

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navratri and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country.

Ugadi the traditional new year day is being celebrated in Andhra Pradesh today. Telugu new year day is observed on 'Chaitra Suddha Padyami' according to the lunar calendar. On this occasion, devotees throng temples to offer prayers.

