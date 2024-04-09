Ugadi 2024: Kriti Kharbanda to Mahesh Babu, celebs wish fans on social media 

Ugadi 2024: Several celebrities took to social media to wish fans who are celebrating their New Year

Kriti Kharbanda and Mahesh Babu

Several states in India are celebrating their New Year today. While the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana celebrate Ugadi, Mahrashtara celebrates Gudi Padwa today. The occasion also marks the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar,

On the occasion of Ugadi, several celebrities took to social media to wish fans.

From Kriti Kharbanda, SJ Suryah to Mahesh Babu, celebs took to social media to share heartfelt wishes.

Take a look:

As you all hoist the Gudi today, let’s also raise our spirits high and fill the world with positivity & kindness, Wishing everyone a very Happy #GudiPadwa ❤️

Also, Warm greetings on Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi,Cheti Chand and Navreh. May the #HinduNavVarsh be full of hope, energy,… pic.twitter.com/hdsq3koBS3 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 9, 2024

Happy Ugadi to all! 🙏 May the year ahead be a time of growth and new beginnings! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 9, 2024

Happy Ugadi!



May this Ugadi bring you moments of joy, love, and abundance. Here's to new beginnings and cherished traditions. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and prosperity!#Ugadi #Ugadi2024 #virudhunagar #Prosperity pic.twitter.com/yKNgJfaaZN — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 9, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Happy Ugadi and telugu new year 2024 to one and all. Wishing u all more happiness peace and prosperity and more family time on this lovely day. Stay positive and enjoy the festivities. God bless. #ugadisubhakankshalu #happytelugunewyear pic.twitter.com/v7swynGh2o — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) April 9, 2024

Happy Ugadi to all my friends 💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐💐 https://t.co/3sAPYisoCC — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) April 9, 2024

Gudi Padwa and Ugadi:

Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa', which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season.

The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri.

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navratri and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country.

Ugadi the traditional new year day is being celebrated in Andhra Pradesh today. Telugu new year day is observed on 'Chaitra Suddha Padyami' according to the lunar calendar. On this occasion, devotees throng temples to offer prayers.