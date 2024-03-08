Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to marry in Delhi, 'Fukrey' team to attend 

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot this month. The couple have decided Delhi as their venue and will be having an intimate wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are inching closer to their D-Day. The couple who has been dating for a while now will be the knit on March 13. Pictures from their roka ceremony had surfaced online in January this year. However, the couple did not make a public announcement about the same. Recently, a wedding invite for their squad had gone viral on social media.

According to a report in News18, the couple will begin their wedding festivities on March 13 and will end on March 16. A source close to the couple told the portal, "The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart next Wednesday (March 13) and will run till March 16. March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital.”

Not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of their D-Day. However, some of their closest peers who have become like family will join the nuptials. Varun Sharma including the other cast members of Fukrey are supposed to fly to Delhi next week,” added the source.

Kriti and Pulkit have been living together for a couple of years now. The 'Housefull 4' actress' Valentine's Day post last month also hinted at their upcoming wedding. Sharing a picture with Pulkit, Kriti wrote "Let's March together, hand in hand. #happyvalentinesday."

Pulkit Samrat, on the other hand, shared a photo wherein they can be seen enjoying on a cruise. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. Kriti Kharbanda."

Pulkit and Kriti met on the sets of their 2018 romantic comedy 'Veerey Ki Wedding'. Then they started dating and also shared the screen space in Pagalpanti (2019) and Taish (2020). On the work front, Pulkit was last seen in 'Fukrey 3' in 2023. He will next star in the movie 'Suswagatam Khushmadeed'. Kriti, who was last seen in '14 Phere' in 2021, will be next spotted in the film 'Risky Romeo'.