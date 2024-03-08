Jaideep Ahlawat pays ode to late actor Irrfan Khan by wearing t-shirt with his photo, see pics

Jaideep Ahlawat attended the screening of the Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan starrer 'Shaitaan' on Thursday wearing a t-shirt that had late Irrfan Khan's picture printed on it

Pic courtesy/ PR

In a touching tribute to the late actor Irrfan Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his remarkable performances in various films and web series, attended the screening of 'Shaitaan' wearing a t-shirt adorned with the image of the legendary actor.

Jaideep Ahlawat graced the event with a poignant gesture, successfully honoring one of the most revered actors of Indian cinema. Jaideep Ahlawat, has often expressed his reverence for Irrfan Khan in his interviews and social media posts. This admiration transcends mere professional respect; it's a reflection of the deep influence Khan had on Ahlawat's artistic journey.

For Jaideep, Irrfan Khan was not just an actor but an inspiration, a mentor figure whose influence transcended the boundaries of the screen. Their connection went beyond the realm of professional admiration; it was deeply personal. Jaideep had previously paid his respects to Irrfan Khan at his residence upon the actor's passing, reflecting the profound impact that Irrfan had on his life and craft.

Jaideep's stint with Hindi cinema started almost a decade ago, with films like the multi-starrer 'Aakrosh' and the Akshay Kumar-starrer ;Khatta Meetha.; But it was Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur (in which he played the role of Shahid Khan) that proved to be a game-changer for this brilliant actor.

The epic gangster drama helped Jaideep cement his popularity as an actor among his fans and the industry who couldn't stop praising his decision to take the road less travelled by opting for challenging roles.

Jaideep later graduated to playing more interesting characters in big-budget commercial movies like 'Raees,' 'Commando,' and even Tamil films like 'Vishwaroopam,' before he played the role of a RAW agent in the Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi.' He received widespread recognition for his role in 'Pataal Lok,' 'Three Of US,' 'Jaane Jaan.'

Jaidee was last seen in 'Jaane Jaan' alongsde Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and the film is directed by the man of many mysteries himself, Sujoy Ghosh, and also marks the streaming debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is a journey that will evoke both love and thrill and keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness powerhouse performances, all through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh.