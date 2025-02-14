Unni Mukundan's Malayalam film 'Marco' will be available to stream on OTT from today. However, the film's uncut version will not be available on streaming

In December, actor Unni Mukundan's violent Malayalam actioner Marco took the box office by surprise. The film which made news for its violence attracted large number of audience across India to the theatres. Now after a successful run on the big screen, the film will be released on Sony LIV today. The makers had decided to release the film's uncut version on OTT. However, their plans did not succeed owing to complaints raised to the Ministry of Broadcasting.

No uncut version for Marco on streaming

On Thursday, the makers of Marco took to the film's official social media handle to reveal why they will not be releasing the film's uncut version on OTT. "Initially, we have planned to release ‘Marco’ uncut version for OTT. However, since various complaints were raised to the Ministry of Broadcasting, we were unable to proceed with that version.As a responsible production company, we have ensured compliance with all regulatory guidelines while maintaining the film’s core essence and cinematic experience.Hence we were forced to proceed with the same theatrical content on OTT also," they wrote.

However, the theatrical version will be available on OTT form today. "We are excited to bring Marco to a wider audience through SonyLIV and look forward to the continued support of our fans and viewers," they added.

About Marco

The film revolves around Marco (played effortlessly by Unni Mukundan). He was an orphan who was adopted into the Adattu family. He is shown to be extremely loyal to the family and would go to any extent in serving and protecting them. The kids in the family know him as the devil but not the ones that they would be scared of. They call him devil for his physical prowess that he has displayed time and again in a bid to protect his near and dear ones. But when tragedy strikes in the film, Marco loses all cool and goes on a killing spree only to discover he has been played. The film revolves around two powerful families at loggerhead each trying their best to keep their near and dear ones alive.

The film is definitely not one for the soft hearted. There is a lot of blood on screen and as the film approaches the climax it only gets harsher with the innovative ways in which people on the screen get murdered. On the other hand, if you can stomach some gore and convince yourself that it is all prosthetics, then you might enjoy the stylised stunts and execution of the same.