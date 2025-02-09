Breaking News
Daaku Maharaaj to release on OTT platform? Here’s all you need to know before watching Urvashi’s film

Updated on: 09 February,2025 04:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

What is this film, Daaku Maharaaj, about? You wish to know? Then worry not—here’s the good news: Daaku Maharaaj is finally making its way to OTT

Still from the song Dabidi Dibidi

 Urvashi Rautela, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Bobby Deol starrer Daaku Maharaaj was released in theatres on January 12, 2025, and since its release, this movie has dominated headlines—if not because of its content, then surely because of Urvashi Rautela's viral interviews. If you haven't heard Urvashi talking about her film Daaku Maharaaj, then trust us, you honestly have quite an impressive algorithm. But what is this film about? You wish to know? Then worry not—here’s the good news: Daaku Maharaaj is finally making its way to OTT. Here's everything you need to know about Daaku Maharaaj


Where and When to Watch Daaku Maharaaj


Reports suggested that Daaku Maharaaj will make its way to OTT streaming giant Netflix on Sunday, February 9, but the movie has not been released on any OTT platform as of now. An official confirmation regarding the new OTT release date is still pending.


Daaku Maharaaj Cast

Daaku Maharaaj features a star-studded cast with Nandamuri Balakrishna as the male lead. The movie also stars Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, while Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandhini Chowdary also have pivotal roles in the film.

Daaku Maharaaj has been written and directed by Bobby Kolli, who has previously worked on films like Jai Lava Kusa and Waltair Veerayya. The movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

Dabidi Dibidi Controversy

The song Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj has been called a "cringefest" by netizens for its choreography. The song, which features lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna (also known as Balayya) and actress Urvashi Rautela, has been slammed for its choreography. The song has been choreographed by Shekhar Master.

The choreography of the song, composed by S. Thaman, has been criticized for its "obscene and vulgar" dance steps. The song begins with Balakrishna sitting like a king, wearing a blue shirt and a bejeweled blue jacket. Urvashi, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a crop top and skirt. The song shows Balayya hitting Rautela’s belly button and pulling her by her dress. He also hits her on her rear, which she seemingly enjoys.

 

