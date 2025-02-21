Breaking News
Urvashi Rautela charged a whopping Rs 1 crore per minute for her role in Daaku Maharaaj: Report

Updated on: 21 February,2025 09:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Urvashi Rautela had a cameo performance in the film 'Daaku Maharaaj'. However, due to her interviews, the actress seemingly became the biggest voice of the film

Urvashi Rautela charged a whopping Rs 1 crore per minute for her role in Daaku Maharaaj: Report

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela made much noise and headlines for her cameo in The Telugu film 'Daaku Maharaaj'. The song 'Dabidi Dibidi' from the film that features her and lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was widely discussed and criticised for its 'vulgar' moves. While the actress only had a three-minute performance in the film, her viral interviews gave a boost to the visibility of the film. While Rautela had a small role in the film, she charged a whopping sum for the same. 


Urvashi Rautela's fee for Daaku Maharaaj


According to a report in ET Now, Urvashi Rautela charged Rs 3 crore for her three-minute performance in the film. This is equivalent to charging Rs 1 crore for a minute. The actress who has a over 73 million followers on Instagram largely earns from her influencer profile. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs 236 crore. 


Urvashi Rautela's scenes deleted from streaming?

Meanwhile, Daaku Maharaaj will be available on Netflix from today. Ahead of its OTT release, it was rumoured that Urvashi's scenes from the film has been chopped out. However, according to a reliable source, these claims are completely false.

The source clarified that Netflix is streaming the film exactly as it was shown in theaters, adhering to the vision of the producers. This clarification comes after reports surfaced that the streaming giant had reportedly deleted all of Urvashi’s scenes from the film just before its digital release. The source emphasized that such rumors are baseless and that Netflix has stayed true to the original theatrical cut of the film.

Netflix recently announced that the Telugu-language action-drama 'Daaku Maharaaj', starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be available for streaming starting February 21.  Directed by Bobby Kolli, 'Daaku Maharaaj' also stars Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. Despite the initial poster controversy, the film is set to stream in its entirety on Netflix, following the same version shown in theaters, as confirmed by a reliable source.

'Daaku Maharaaj' was released in cinemas on January 12, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti. In the actioner, Nandamuri Balakrishna played the role of an officer.

 

