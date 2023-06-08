Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged tomorrow in an intimate ceremony

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged? While both Varun and Lavanya have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, the couple has been spotted at various parties and events together in the past. However, the couple has claimed that they are "just friends"

Popular Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who are believed to be in a secret relationship for a long time now, are reportedly all set to make things official! The engagement rumours of Varun and Lavanya have been doing the rounds on social media since last month and now, as per the latest report, the couple will get engaged on June 9, followed by the wedding.

According to a report by IndiaToday.in, the couple will exchange rings on June 9. The engagement is going to be a private affair with the families of the soon-to-be bride and groom, Varun and Lavanya, in attendance.

As per the sources close to the couple, the engagement ceremony will take place at home or at a venue in Hyderabad. While the date of the engagement has been confirmed, the confirmed date of Varun and Lavanya's wedding, which is believed to take place soon, is still unknown.

Meanwhile, Varun has been posting photos from his trip to Rome and Italy. A few days ago, Lavanya too had dropped a post on Instagram with a caption which read 'Travel mood'. Netizens believe that the couple are on holiday together right now.

As far as the engagement ceremony is concerned, as per several reports, it is going to be a private affair with the entire mega family in attendance. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun are some of the celebrities who will be in attendance.

For the unversed, Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is a nephew of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. His younger sister Niharika is also an actress and producer. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and Icon Star Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are his cousins.

Varun Tej has been charming his fans and the audiences with his versatile roles, power-packed performances and moreover, his good looks. Whereas, Lavanya is one of the popular faces of Telugu cinema and has won many hearts with her innate beauty and talent. Varun and Lavanya have shared screen space in movies like 'Antariksham 9000 KMPH' and 'Mister'.