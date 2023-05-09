VD12: First look poster of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film unveiled

Gowtam Tinnanuri of 'Jersey' fame will be collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda for the film. The film, which has Sreeleela as the leading lady, was launched a few days ago

Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older today. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film tentatively titled 'VD 12' unveiled the first poster featuring the star. Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame will be collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda for the film.

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri took to his social media handle to share the first poster of the film. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Happiest birthday to you Vijay. You deserve all the success and love in the world. Wishing Kushi to be a blockbuster and we continue the run". Sharing the tweet, Vijay dropped red heart emojis.

The film starring Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas produced this film, which will commence its shoot very soon. Keep watching this space for more interesting updates.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda also announced some treats from his side for his fans including a free ice cream and a sale on his brand Rowdy.

"Good morning

I am away at shoot so planned a few things to celebrate with you all.

1. The Deverakonda Birthday Truck

Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune & Delhi. If you spot these trucks anywhere. Ice cream is free for all

2. You all give me so much love

So here is something from Me and #Rowdy.

The Rowdy Birthday Bash Sale!

For all those who have been wanting to get their hands on a piece of Rowdy. Take it before stock sells out.

3. A beautiful song from #Kushi"

