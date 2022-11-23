×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s father under police scanner
What even the poshest Mumbaikars couldn’t do, these G20 delegates did!
Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: 1.2 lakh children in measles-hit areas to get an extra jab
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune hospital

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune hospital

Updated on: 26 November,2022 03:12 PM IST  |  mumbai
PTI |

Top

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a city-based hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune hospital

File Photo


Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a city-based hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said. Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here earlier this month following health complications.


Also Read: Vikram Gokhale's health slightly deteriorates, he continues to be on ventilator support: Hospital authorities



His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said.


Also Read: Actor Vikram Gokhale shows signs of improvement; likely to be off ventilator in next 48 hours

Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Agneepath" (1990), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007), "Natsamrat" (2015) and "Mission Mangal" (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film "Godavari".

Do you agree with Prime Video removing `Varaha Roopam` song from Kantara?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vikram gokhale Regional Cinema News bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz Entertainment News Update Regional News Updates

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK