Veteran Malayalam filmmaker passes away at 77

Prominent filmmaker KG George, renowned for his exceptional Malayalam films from the 1980s that skillfully navigated the space between artistic and commercial cinema, serving as a profound influence on future generations of filmmakers, has passed away at an old age home in Kerala. He was 77 years old. It is reported that he was undergoing treatment following a stroke. The funeral is expected to take place on Tuesday, September 26, at the elderly care home.

Kulakkattil Geevarghese George (May 24, 1946 – September 24, 2023) was a distinguished Indian filmmaker and screenwriter who made significant contributions to Malayalam cinema. He, alongside Bharathan and P. Padmarajan, was a founder of a new school of filmmaking in the Malayalam film industry during the 1980s. He received the prestigious J. C. Daniel Award, the highest honour bestowed by the Government of Kerala for outstanding contributions to Malayalam cinema.

George marked his directorial debut with 'Swapnadanam' in 1975, a film that earned the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam. Some of his notable works include 'Ulkkadal' (1979), 'Mela' (1980), 'Yavanika' (1982), 'Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback' (1983), 'Adaminte Vaariyellu' (1983), 'Panchavadi Palam' (1984), 'Irakal' (1986), and 'Mattoral' (1988). He was the recipient of nine Kerala State Film Awards for his various contributions to cinema.

Following his graduation from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune, K. G. George embarked on his film career as an assistant to director Ramu Kariat. 'Swapnadanam' marked his debut as a director and solidified his presence in the emerging new cinema movement of the early 1970s.

George's last film, 'Elavamkodu Desam,' was released in 1998, during a period when mimicry-based movies were prevalent in the industry. He expressed his disappointment, stating that the audience failed to connect with the film. However, between his first film, 'Swapnadanam,' and 'Elavamkodu Desam,' he left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema. Notably, seven of his movies were featured at various international film festivals.

In 2012, George published his memoir titled 'Flashback Enteyum Cinemayudeyum.' Furthermore, in 2018, a documentary exploring the life and films of K. G. George, titled '8½ Intercuts: Life and Films of K.G. George' and directed by filmmaker Lijin Jose, was released.