Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Video of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey crying inconsolably before death goes viral

Video of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey crying inconsolably before death goes viral

Updated on: 27 March,2023 09:46 AM IST  |  Varanasi
ANI |

Top

Akanksha was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath on Sunday, police said

Video of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey crying inconsolably before death goes viral

Representative Image


Hours after the news of Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey's demise broke out, a video went viral in which she is seen breaking down in tears.


If reports are to be believed, Akanksha went live on Instagram before she allegedly ended her life. Several Twitter users shared part of the clip where one can see Akanksha covering her mouth and seems to be crying.



Akanksha was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath on Sunday, police said. Cops suspect that the model-turned-actor died by suicide, but no suicide note has been recovered so far.


The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said, "The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death."

Akanksha had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films. Akanksha had a huge fan following on Instagram and her reel videos were quite popular.

It's reported that the actor has risen to fame in quick time. She started gaining prominence as one of the well-known artists of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Regional Cinema News Entertainment News bihar suicide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK