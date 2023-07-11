Vignesh celebrates Nayanthara's 'Dream Debut' with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'

Vignesh, a close collaborator of Atlee, also shared his excitement for the film on social media, particularly praising Nayanthara's role and expressing delight at her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated action thriller film, 'Jawan', boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and more. Deepika Padukone will also make a special appearance in the film. On Monday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to unveil the film's preview, captioning it with, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

This film marks Shah Rukh Khan's second release since his much-anticipated comeback after a four-year hiatus. Joining him in this exciting project are acclaimed actors Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone's special appearance adds an extra layer of intrigue to the already star-studded cast.

He wrote, "Congrats to #Nayanthara lookin (hot face emoji) dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathi sir @redchillies.color @livingstonruben #VishnuDop @kunalrajan. (sic.)" Atlee also expressed his excitement with a series of red heart emojis, indicating his pride and anticipation for the film.

Expressing his admiration for director Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to commend him, saying, "How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his Bollywood debut! Looks international! So much efforts, patience, and hard work! A big hug, hats off!"

With its stellar cast, intense action sequences, and emotionally charged storyline, Jawan has already created a buzz among fans. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for this highly awaited film, set to hit theaters worldwide on September 7, 2023.