Updated on: 09 June,2022 02:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The actress shared a gorgeous picture from the wedding ceremony and wrote- "With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends."

Vignesh Shivan weds Nayanthara, couple seeks blessings from Rajinikanth

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Nayanthara


Director Vignesh Shivan wed the love of his life, actress Nayanthara, at a grand and glittering ceremony on Thursday in the presence of close family members and a host of friends from the film industry.

Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 a.m. even as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newly wed couple.




Sources said that the couple came down the stage after the wedding and took the blessings of actor Rajinikanth who was seated next to Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam in the audience.


