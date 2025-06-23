Vijay Deverakonda has been booked by the Telangana police for his comment on tribals during the Retro pre-release event in April. He has been booked under SC/ST Act

Vijay Deverakonda

A complaint has been filed against actor Vijay Deverakonda under the SC/ST Act for allegedly making remarks that hurt the sentiments of the tribal community. The comment was made by the Telugu film actor in April. He was booked based on a complaint on June 17.

What is the case about?

The complaint, lodged by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, the State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities, claims that Deverakonda's comments during a pre-release event for the movie 'Retro' were offensive and insulted the tribal community. The case has been registered at the Raidurgam Police Station in Cyberabad, and an investigation is underway.

According to the police FIR Copy, " On 17.06.2025 at 10:30 hours, received a complaint from Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik Alias Ashok Rathod, Caste: ST(Rathod), Occu: State President, Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities....., which reads as follows. Brief facts of the case are that on 26.04.20225, Film Actor Shri Vijay Deverakonda, who participated in the pre-release event of the movie 'Retro' starring Hero Surya, made comments that hurt the sentiments of the tribals and seriously insulted them."

"The remarks were viewed as a serious insult to the self-respect and dignity of the tribal community. Therefore, the complainant requested to take necessary action against Shri Vijay Devarakonda as per law," the Police FIR stated.

What did Vijay Deverakonda say?

The actor had attended the pre-release event of the Tamil film Retro starring Suriya as a guest. At the event, while addressing the Pahalgam terror attack, Deverakonda had said, "The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don’t get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours. India doesn’t even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues. Asalu 500 years back tribals kokkutunnatu, veelu buddi lekunda, minimum common sense lekunda chese panulu.” (They behave like tribals did 500 years ago, fighting without common sense).

Vijay Deverakonda's apology

Following a backlash for his comment, the actor issued a statement through social media to apologise.

"It has come to my attention that a remark I made during the Retro audio launch event has caused concern among some members of the public. I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country."

Explaining what he meant by his remark, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I was speaking about unity - about how India is one, our people are one, and how we must move forward together.

"In what world would I, while urging us to stand united as a country, deliberately discriminate against any group of Indians - all of whom I see as my family, like my brothers."

"The word "tribe," as I used it, was meant in the historical and dictionary sense referring to a time centuries ago when human society globally was organized into tribes and clans, often in conflict.

"It was never a reference to the Scheduled Tribes classification, which was introduced during colonial and post-colonial India and formalized only in the mid-20th century - not even 100 years ago. "

"According to the English dictionary, "tribe" means: A social division in a traditional society consisting of families or communities linked by social, economic, religious, or blood ties, with a common culture and dialect," Deverakonda pointed out and said, "If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify - never to divide."

