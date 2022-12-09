Vijay Deverakonda drops his 'new look', leaves everyone wondering what is he up to

While taking to his social media, the actor shared a picture as he is fully decked up in his rugged avatar

Pic Courtesy: PR

Pan-India star Vijay Deverakonda has been ruling over not just the box-office, but also the hearts of the cinegoers, courtesy his good looks doubled up with acting prowess. Speaking of looks, he took to social media and posted a dapper look photograph of his. This definitely left everyone wondering about his 'next move'. No sooner did he post his photo, his comments section was bombarded with comments galore from many.

While one user wrote, "The only face which neither gets old nor bored...!', there was another who said, "how can this guy be this addictive??". The comments were literally endless. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will now be seen 'Khushi' and 'Jana Gana Mana.

Readers may recall that, earlier, the actor had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigation relating to sourcing of funds for his recent film 'Liger'. Vijay has appeared before ED officials at the agency's regional office in Hyderabad. The central agency was investigating the alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). As per sources, Vijay Devarakonda was questioned about the sources of funding for the movie, his remuneration and payments made to other actors including American boxer Mike Tyson, who had played a role in the film. The investigating agency had suspected that several companies had transferred funds to the accounts of the filmmakers. They were asked to provide the details of those who had remitted the money and how the payments were made to foreign actors including Mike Tyson and also the technical crew who were a part of the film.

