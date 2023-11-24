Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya to debut as lead hero in Tamil film Phoenix

Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya Sethupathi was announced as the lead of the upcoming Tamil actioner, Phoenix

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most sought-after actors in India. Be it Hindi or Tamil, he has done films in multiple languages. While he's a public figure, not much about his family and personal life is known in the media. Now, Vijay's son Surya Sethupathi has followed his father's footsteps.

Surya has been signed as the lead in the upcoming Tamil mass entertainer, Phoenix. The film went on floors today with a muhurat puja in Chennai. The actioner marks Surya and director Anal Arasu's debut. More details regarding the film are yet to be made official.

Interestingly, Surya's debut and Vijay's previous release, Jawan, are connected. Anal Arasu, who is turning director with Phoenix, was one of the stunt directors on Atlee's Jawan which starred Vijay along with Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone.

Surya isn't new to acting. He worked as a child artiste in films like Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Sindhubaadh. He had a blink-and-miss role in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan whereas he played a full-fledged role in Sindhubaadh co-starring his father Vijay.

Rajalakshmi Arasakumar produces Phoenix under Brave Man Pictures. The release date is yet to be announced.

Workwise, Vijay was seen in the web show Farzi in February this year. He headlined films like Mumbaikar which was released on JioCinema. The actor played the antagonist in Jawan and set the screen on fire with Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay will be seen in Shriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas co-starring Katrina Kaif in January 2024.

At the trailer launch of Farzi, Vijay reacted to the 'pan-India actor' title and said, "No sir, I am an actor. I am just an actor and no need to put a label under it. I just don’t like hearing it. I love that there is so much exchange of talent happening in cinema, it’s great, but we are one country. I don’t think anyone says pan-America. I don’t get it, even though they say it sweetly."

He further took a dig at people who didn't take him seriously in the Hindi belt. Vijay said, "When I get a Hindi project, I have to tell (people) that I’m working with Shahid or that I’m the villain for Shah Rukh sir, or working with Katrina, then only I’m taken seriously."