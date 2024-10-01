Vijay's The GOAT to stream on OTT soon, here's when and where you can watch it

Nearly a month after its theatrical release, Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT, has a date for its streaming release. Here's when and where you can watch the box office blockbuster film

A month after its theatrical release, Vijay-starrer 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) will be available to watch on streaming in the comfort of your home. Netflix, a leading OTT platform, on Tuesday announced that the Tamil film will be available to stream on their channel from October 3. "GOAT", featuring Vijay in a dual role, is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment.

The sci-fi action had its worldwide theatrical release on September 5.

Netflix India shared the release date of "GOAT" on its official Instagram handle. "Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! Thalapathy Vijay's The G.O.A.T- The Greatest Of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi #TheGOATOnNetflix," the post read.

'GOAT' also features Prabhudheva and Prashanth, alongside actors such as Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming and last film

Thalapathy Vijay is al set to start working on his last film. Yes, you heard that right! The 50-year-old actor is all set to draw the curtains on his acting career to pursue full-time politics and contribute to society through his political party. Last month, his final film tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 69' was announced. If reports are to be believed the actor has plans to go out in style. With the fees of his last film, he has become the highest-paid Indian actor beating the likes of superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others.

According to multiple reports, Thalapathy Vijay has charged a whopping sum of Rs 250 crore for his next with director H Vinoth. It is a political drama with Aniruddh doing the music. The production team is equally packed with stalwarts, with co-producers Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith. N. K joining forces to bring this silver-screen mammoth to life, while producer Venkat K Narayana leads the charge, determined to make the film as iconic as the star spearheading it.