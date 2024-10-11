The 'Queen of Dandiya' recently performed her biggest hits at an event in Mumbai, and a video of the performance has now gone viral on social media

Falguni Pathak

The nine days of Navratri are filled with lively celebrations, and the garba nights are at the centre of this festive season across the country. The energy and excitement at these events are contagious, with people of all ages and backgrounds joining in to honour the divine feminine. When we think of garba, one name that stands out is singer Falguni Pathak. The festival just wouldn’t feel complete without her popular songs.

Navratri 2024: Falguni Pathak sings despite downpour

That said, the 'Queen of Dandiya' recently performed her biggest hits at an event in Mumbai, and a video of the performance has now gone viral on social media. Despite the heavy rain, she gave a captivating performance, lighting up the stage with her energetic dance moves at the garba night. This once again showed why she’s such a powerful presence in the world of Gujarati music.

Falguni Pathak braves the rain to sing:

More about Falguni Pathak's Navratri 2024 celebrations:

The most awaited Navratri celebration in Maharashtra began with the mesmerizing voice of the Garba Queen herself, Falguni Pathak. Celebrating her seventh consecutive year at the Swargiya Pramod Mahajan Maidan, Falguni Pathak's Navratri is nothing short of a spiritual and cultural phenomenon, attracting Garba enthusiasts from all walks of life -- from children and youth to senior citizens.

Over 30,000 devotees are expected to gather each day, while the total footfall across the 10-day festival is anticipated to exceed half a million, making this Navratri one of the largest in the state. The Garba sessions, which are a seamless blend of traditional and contemporary music, coupled with a powerful live orchestra, ensure an unforgettable experience for all.

Speaking to the media, Falguni Pathak shared her excitement: "My energy and passion come from my fans. Every year, we aim to bring something new, and this year will be no different. The enthusiasm of the Garba players adds fuel to our performance, making it a festival like no other."

One of the highlights of the venue is a beautifully crafted temple dedicated to Amba Mata, where devotees can seek blessings. The idol, designed to captivate and inspire, adds a divine touch to the grand celebrations.

The event has always been graced by Bollywood and television stars, with past attendees including Hrithik Roshan and Rupali Ganguly. This year promises the same glitz and glamour, with many notable celebrities and prominent political figures expected to attend.