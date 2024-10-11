Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > WATCH Falguni Pathak braves Mumbai rains to perform at Garba night sings with an umbrella

WATCH: Falguni Pathak braves Mumbai rains to perform at Garba night, sings with an umbrella

Updated on: 11 October,2024 11:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The 'Queen of Dandiya' recently performed her biggest hits at an event in Mumbai, and a video of the performance has now gone viral on social media

WATCH: Falguni Pathak braves Mumbai rains to perform at Garba night, sings with an umbrella

Falguni Pathak

Listen to this article
WATCH: Falguni Pathak braves Mumbai rains to perform at Garba night, sings with an umbrella
x
00:00

The nine days of Navratri are filled with lively celebrations, and the garba nights are at the centre of this festive season across the country. The energy and excitement at these events are contagious, with people of all ages and backgrounds joining in to honour the divine feminine. When we think of garba, one name that stands out is singer Falguni Pathak. The festival just wouldn’t feel complete without her popular songs.


Navratri 2024: Falguni Pathak sings despite downpour


That said, the 'Queen of Dandiya' recently performed her biggest hits at an event in Mumbai, and a video of the performance has now gone viral on social media. Despite the heavy rain, she gave a captivating performance, lighting up the stage with her energetic dance moves at the garba night. This once again showed why she’s such a powerful presence in the world of Gujarati music.


Falguni Pathak braves the rain to sing:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Showglitz Events & Entertainment Pvt Ltd (@showglitzevents)

More about Falguni Pathak's Navratri 2024 celebrations:

The most awaited Navratri celebration in Maharashtra began with the mesmerizing voice of the Garba Queen herself, Falguni Pathak. Celebrating her seventh consecutive year at the Swargiya Pramod Mahajan Maidan, Falguni Pathak's Navratri is nothing short of a spiritual and cultural phenomenon, attracting Garba enthusiasts from all walks of life -- from children and youth to senior citizens.

Over 30,000 devotees are expected to gather each day, while the total footfall across the 10-day festival is anticipated to exceed half a million, making this Navratri one of the largest in the state. The Garba sessions, which are a seamless blend of traditional and contemporary music, coupled with a powerful live orchestra, ensure an unforgettable experience for all.

Speaking to the media, Falguni Pathak shared her excitement: "My energy and passion come from my fans. Every year, we aim to bring something new, and this year will be no different. The enthusiasm of the Garba players adds fuel to our performance, making it a festival like no other."

One of the highlights of the venue is a beautifully crafted temple dedicated to Amba Mata, where devotees can seek blessings. The idol, designed to captivate and inspire, adds a divine touch to the grand celebrations.

The event has always been graced by Bollywood and television stars, with past attendees including Hrithik Roshan and Rupali Ganguly. This year promises the same glitz and glamour, with many notable celebrities and prominent political figures expected to attend.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

falguni pathak navratri Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK