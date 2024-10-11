Yesterday, at a party in Mumbai, Hrithik Roshan being a caring boyfriend, was spotted helping Saba navigate through the crowd of paparazzi waiting outside

Hrithik Roshan recently marked an anniversary with his girlfriend, Saba Azad. On Thursday night, the two were seen leaving the birthday party of filmmaker Siddharth Anand's wife. Hrithik, being a caring boyfriend, was spotted helping Saba navigate through the crowd of paparazzi waiting outside.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad navigate paparazzi chaos

On Thursday, Mamta, the wife of Fighter and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, threw a birthday party at a Mumbai restaurant, with many Bollywood stars in attendance. Hrithik Roshan, who worked with Siddharth on Fighter, arrived with Saba Azad. Despite the heavy rain, the couple was quickly surrounded by a swarm of paparazzi. In the chaos, Saba got separated from Hrithik for a moment. Hrithik was heard saying "arre arre" as he made his way through the crowd to reunite with her. They eventually reached the front of the restaurant, posed for photos, and then headed inside.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrate 3 years together

Just recently, on 1st October, Hrithik Roshan celebrated his third anniversary with his partner Saba Azad. The Bollywood superstar took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with the actress-singer as the two celebrated their third anniversary. The actor wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad”.

Hrithik first confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in 2022 when the couple arrived hand-in-hand, marking a new chapter.

Saba is a multi-talented artiste as she is an actress, a theatre director, and musician, has made her mark not only on the big screen but also in the world of music as part of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink. She is known for her work in ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Ladies Room’ and ‘Who's Your Gynac’.

Earlier, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo tied the knot on December 20, 2000. They welcomed their first child Hrehaan Roshan in 2006, and their younger son Hridaan Roshan in May 2008.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama 'Who's Your Gynac?'. Created and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the second season brings back Saba Azad, Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Kunal Thakur, and Vibha Chibber. 'Who's Your Gynac? 2' will premiere soon on Amazon miniTV.

On the other hand, Hrithik is currently filming in Italy for his upcoming movie 'War 2'.'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'.

The film also stars Jr NTR. It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

(With inputs from ANI)