Watch: Sidhu Moose Wala's lastest track 'Mera Na' out now

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's latest track titled 'Mera Na' has been released. The family of the Moose Wala is making sure to unveil the unreleased songs of the singer. Moose Wala was murdered on May 20, 2022.

'Mera Na' was sung by Sidhu Moose Wala which was in collaboration with Steel Banglez and Grammy winner Burna Boy. On Friday, the official team of Sidhu Moose Wala took to his official handle to drop the audio and video version of the latest track. Sharing the video, they captioned, "Mera Na Out Now."

Such is the fan following of the late singer that the song crossed 1 million views in just 16 minutes. Toward the end of the music video, we hear “Legends Never Die”. Along with the audio, we see a visual of Sidhu looking down from heaven, and we see a flag with the message ‘Justice For Sidhu Moose Wala’.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.

Moosewala, who created a niche for himself with his unique rapping style, is known for hit tracks like 'Legend', 'Devil', 'Just listen', 'Jatt da Muqabala' and 'Hathyar', among many others.

He played the protagonist in the Punjabi film 'Moosa Jatt'. His other film 'Yes I Am A Student' is a story that sheds light on the hardship of international students but inspires them to never lose hope.

Many of his songs featured on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 charts.