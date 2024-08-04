Breaking News
Wayanad landslides Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan donate Rs 1 crore to Kerala CM relief fund

Wayanad landslides: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan donate Rs 1 crore to Kerala CM relief fund

Updated on: 04 August,2024 10:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amid the horrific Wayanad landslides in Kerala, father-don actor duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan have donated Rs 1 crore for relief work

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi and his son, actor Ram Charan, have together donated Rs. 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the victims of the recent landslide in Wayanad. The landslide has so far claimed the life of over 300 people and many injured and uprooted livelihood and homes of many. 


Taking to his X account, Chiranjeevi expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic event.



"Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature's fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 Crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain (sic)," the post on X read.


Many other actors from the film industry down south have made generous contributions for relief work.

Earlier in the day, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to his X handle and wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating Rs25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength. @CMOKerala".

The landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad have resulted in the loss of 308 lives. The search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad have entered its sixth day on Sunday, as several people are still feared trapped in the debris after landslides that occurred in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad.

Providing details about the rescue operation, Wayanad District Collector Meghashree told ANI, that the rescue operation is in full swing, and over 1300 forces have been deployed for today's operation.

"Rescue operation is going on in full swing. Today, 1,300+ forces are deployed...volunteers are also there...yesterday volunteers who went for the rescue operation got stranded there, today we are taking precautions so that it doesn't happen," Wayanad District Collector told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office has informed that night patrolling of the police has been instituted in Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas where landslides occurred.

Action will be taken against those trespassing in the houses or areas of the victims at night, the statement from CM's office said. No one should enter the houses or areas of these places at night without the permission of the police for rescue operations, it added.

(with inputs from ANI)

