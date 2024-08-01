Wayanad landslides: Jyotika, Suriya, Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna donate money to Kerala CM Relief Fund

Actors Suriya, Karthi, Jyotika, Rashmika Mandanna have made generous contributions towards Kerala CM Relief Fund following the Wayanad tragedy

The state of Kerala saw one of the worst natural disasters as the district of Wayanad was hit by multiple landslides that washed away houses and led to death of more than 200 people and hundreds still missing. Amid this tragedy, many people have come together to extend help in whatever way one can. Some celebrities have also made generous donations to Kerala CM Relief Fund.

Actors Suriya, Jyotika and Karthi together made a contribution of Rs 50 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund. Actros Suriya and Karthi are brothers while Jyotika is married to the former. Apart from the trio, actress Rashmika Mandanna also donated Rs 10 lakh to the same fund.

Earlier, actor-politician Kamal Haasan and Vijay had offered condolences to the families of the victims of the landslides.

Many other individuals and groups have pledged donations in the wake of the tragedy. Adani Group donated Rs 5 crore to the Relief fund while Tamil Nadu CM also announced Rs 5 crore fund to the neighbouring state. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee have pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Relief Fund which will be used for landslide victims.

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy reached 264, said officials here on Thursday, adding that around 200 people are still missing. More than 1,200 rescue officials began their operations in the morning on the third day of Kerala’s worst-ever natural calamity,

The massive rescue operation involving officials from various Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Fire Forces besides locals is currently on in the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad district -- Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu, which caught thousands of people unawares when two landslides took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

A Bailey Bridge is almost nearing completion which will connect the marooned areas between Churalmala and Mundakayil and is expected to speed up the rescue operations.

Heavy rain on Wednesday evening hampered the erection of the bridge and on Thursday the sky was clear which favoured the rescue team members.

More than 8,000 people have been evacuated safely and put up in around 82 relief camps. According to locals, the death toll is set to rise further as more bodies trapped under debris are being recovered.

(with inputs from IANS)