Tamil actor-director Dhanush has donated to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the victims of the landslide that hit Wayanad, Kerala, on July 30. The disaster caused significant damage and loss of life, prompting actors from the Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries to step up and help.

Sreedhar Pillai shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Dhanush donates ₹25 lakhs to Kerala CM Relief Fund for Wayanad. A heartwarming gesture!”

In addition to Vijay, several Tamil actors such as Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, as well as Telugu stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Rashmika Mandanna, have also made contributions. Malayalam actors Mammootty and Mohanlal have joined the effort, with Mohanlal even traveling to Wayanad to assist with relief work.

About Dhanush recently

Shoot for all Tamil films will be brought to a halt from November 1, as decided by the Tamil Film Producers Council at a meeting in Chennai. The council also decided that no new films should be commenced after August 16. The decision was made due to an increase in backlog of movies that are stuck in various stages of filmmaking. They also plan on checking the rising cost of production due to artist remuneration and other expenses.

A meeting was held in Chennai, which saw office bearers from the Tamil Film Producers’ Council, Tamil Film Producers’ Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, Tamil Nadu Theatre Multiplex Owners Association, and Tamil Nadu Film Distributors’ Association. Here are the resolutions that were passed during the meeting.

At the meeting, it was highlighted that many actors and technicians abandon projects after taking advance payment from producers. This practice has caused significant losses. At the meeting, it as decide that actors and technicians will have to complete the project before moving on to a new one.

The Council specifically named Dhanush during the meeting asking producers to approach the council before roping the actor for new projects. In 2023, Sri Thenandal Films claimed that Dhanush took an advance from them and never came to shoot.

The press note read, "In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush.”