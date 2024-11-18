Nayanthara and Dhanush are in a public feud after the actress called him out for suing her with Rs 10 cr legal notice for using 3 second footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Nayanthara and Dhanush in Ethirneechal

Listen to this article When Dhanush called Nayanthara a 'friend', revealed she did 'Ethir Neechal' song for free x 00:00

The Nayanthara and Dhanush feud has been making headlines from the past two days. The actress who is called the lady superstar in south called out Dhanush for not giving her NOC to use footage from her film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' that was produced by the former. The film was directed by Vignesh Shivan who is now married to Nayanthara. The couple had reached out to Dhanush to get permission to use footage from the film for the documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the fairytale'. When Dhanush did not respond, they went ahead and used 3-second of the footage for which the Tamil actor sued them with a Rs 10 crore notice. This also led to fan wars on social media with some Dhanush fans accusing Nayanthara of ignoring loss incurred by Dhanush over the footage's use. Amid this, an old video of Dhanush talking about Nayanthara has gone viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an old video, Dhanush is seen talking about Nayanthara and referring to her as his friend. He revealed that she did a cameo in his film 'Ethir Neechal' for free. The film was released in 2013 and was produced by Dhanush. The film starred Sivakarthikeyan, Priya Anand and Nandita Swetha in the lead. Nayanthara made a special appearance in the film titled Local Boys from the film that also featured Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan.

Talking to Vijay TV at the time, Dhanush said that Nayanthara did the song for or free. “Nayanthara is a friend," Dhanush said. “When we approached her for Ethir Neechal, she said yes to appearing in the song without second thoughts," Sivakarthikeyan added.

Dhanush then revealed, “She didn’t even ask for money. We just asked her to come on board, she said ‘You are my friend, I won’t take money.’ She did it for free." The video has been widely shared by Nayanthara’s fans. Check out the video below:

Nayanthara's open letter to Dhanush

In her long letter, she revealed that after two years of battling with the actor for an NoC and awaiting his approval for the documentary release, the team decided to give up, re-edit, and settle for the current version. She wrote, “The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner [Vignesh Shivan] and I, doesn’t just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project. This is an all-time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans, but clearly you do not practise what you preach.” While Dhanush is yet to respond, his female co-stars Shruti Haasan and Nazriya Nazim, have expressed their support for Nayanthara.

Aishwarya Rajesh (Vada Chennai), Shruti Haasan (Moonu), Aishwarya Lekshmi (Jagame Thandhiram), Nazriya Fahadh (Naiyaandi), Anupama Parameswaran (Kodi), Parvathy Thiruvothu (Maryan), Manjima Mohan (Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam), and Gouri G Kishan (Karnan) have also showed their support to Nayanthara by ‘liking’ her post.