World Environment Day: Allu Arjun posts a photo watering a plant, says 'Let’s all of us do our small bit'

Inspired by his love and passion for making the country a greener place to live in, Allu Arjun has actively participated in several initiatives to promote environmental sustainability

Known far and wide for being a responsible environmentalist, Pan India star Allu Arjun is a dedicated green warrior who has time and again, by his words and actions paved the way for a new generation of environmentalists.

The actor has even been greeted and gifted with different types of plants and delicate flower pots by his fans and well-wishers because as Allu values those above everything else.

Inspired by his love and passion for making the country a greener place to live in, the actor has actively participated in several initiatives to promote environmental sustainability.

To mark World Environment Day, on Monday, the 'Pushpa' star, Allu Arjun took to his social media and posted a photo of him watering a plant. Alongside the photo, Allu wrote with a green heart emoji, “Happy World Environment Day. Let’s all of us do our small bit.”

The Icon Star has also posted the same photo on his Instagram story as well. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a basic white t-shirt along with black track pants. The Tollywood superstar completed his casual look with sunglasses and white flip-flops.

Impressed by Allu's gesture, his fans and social media followers are flocking to his comments section and praising him for encouraging netizens in taking care of the environment.

Reacting to Allu's post a fan wrote, "Happy world Environment day. Allu Arjun garu."

"Love you forever Anna", another fan commented.

"Great job ANNAYA. happy world environment day."

Whereas, one of the many fans who is eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming next, 'Pushpa 2', commented, "We are waiting for pushpa 2 darling".

Allu is also known to be the person ensuring the cleanliness of the surroundings while shooting. Adding to this, the actor was even appointed as the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department which had been promoting and protecting the state’s biodiversity.

Now fans are holding their breath for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Headlined by Allu Arjun, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Apart from this, the superstar has recently announced an untitled project by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.