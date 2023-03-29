Yamini Films unveil first look of Ilaiyaraaja's musical film 'Music School'

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look

Pic Credit: PR

Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaan, and Prakash Raj will be seen together in Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film titled ‘Music School’, releasing on May 12, 2023.

On Tuesday, March 28th, at an event in Hyderabad, graced by the presence of renowned film producer and distributor Dil Raju, the makers unveiled the first poster of the musical, featuring Shriya Saran with a bunch of kids driving through the picturesque locations of Goa.

Depicting the serious subject of academic pressure endured by young school kids in a light-hearted and entertaining way via music, the film has a total of 11 songs that drive the narrative of the film. Three out of eleven songs are from The Sound of Music, which were woven beautifully into this Indian musical.

An IAS officer with an inspiring passion for cinema, Paparao Biyyala, who makes his debut as a writer and director with Music School, shares, ‘The persistent pressure of performance on young students by parents, teachers, and society, more often than not, becomes the main obstacle in the child’s growth. Though it is a serious subject, I have attempted to tell the story in an entertaining way through a truly musical format’, says the director of the film.

The grandeur look of the film was captured by ace cinematographer Kiran Deohans. Graceful and vibrant dances are choreographed by Adam Murray, Chinni Prakash, and Raju Sundaram.

The cast includes debutants Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswami in critical roles. Other cast members include Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Srikanth Iyengar, Vaquar Shaikh, Phani Eggone, and many other child actors.

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multi-lingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It is releasing on May 12, 2023, by PVR in Hindi and Dil Raju in Telugu.