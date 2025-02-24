Rocking Star Yash’s "Toxic," written and directed by the internationally acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas, is poised to redefine cross-cultural storytelling

Yash in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' to be shot in English and Kannada, aims to target global audience

Yash-starrer 'Toxic' will become the first ever large-scale Indian film to be conceptualized, written, and filmed in both English and an Indian language, Kannada, paving the way for a truly global film experience. The film will be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Toxic to be shot in English and Kannada

Rocking Star Yash’s "Toxic," written and directed by the internationally acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas, is poised to redefine cross-cultural storytelling. Shot in both English and Kannada, the film aims for global resonance. Kannada captures the nuances for Indian audiences, while English ensures accessibility worldwide, reflecting the filmmakers' commitment to authenticity and diverse reach.

"Our vision for 'Toxic' was to craft a narrative that resonates authentically with audiences both in India and globally," says director Geetu Mohandas. "We've strived to capture the nuances of the story in both Kannada and English, ensuring an authentic experience for viewers across different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. 'Toxic' explores a collaboration of artistic vision and precision of commercial storytelling. It's a journey that transcends borders, languages, and cultural confines, designed to connect with hearts and minds worldwide."

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Toxic, a film jointly produced by Venkat Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, was conceived as a global cinematic experience. This vision is reflected in the collaboration between Yash, a box office phenomenon, and Geetu Mohandas, whose work has been awarded at many international platforms, including the Sundance Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival. The film's international team—including action sequences by JJ Perry, best known for his work in the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises, and visual effects by DNEG, who recently won the BAFTA Film Award for Special Visual Effects for Dune: Part Two—was carefully assembled to match the project's scale, further emphasizing this global approach. The filmmakers' commitment to authentic storytelling and messaging led them to embrace the bilingual format.

The film's recently revealed bilingual nature has required extensive preparation and extended days of shoot. Filming began in August 2024. The filmmakers are invested in creating an immersive world, bringing together a top-tier global and Indian talent pool. These factors combined have contributed to the project's scale and timeline, positioning Toxic as one of the most expensive Indian productions to date.

Producer Venkat K Narayana emphasized the film's ambitious scope, saying, "Our goal for "Toxic" was crystal clear: a film that resonates in India and globally. From the very beginning, we were driven by a deep conviction in this story and its potential. This unwavering belief fueled our "all-in" approach, required to bring this cinematic experience to life. We embraced the challenge wholeheartedly, confident that "Toxic" will not only captivate audiences worldwide but also showcase the brilliance of Indian cinema on a global stage.