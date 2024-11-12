The Karnataka Forest Department has filed an FIR against Yash's film Toxic for cutting trees illegally. The KVN Productions, Canara bank general manager and general manager of HMT are named as accused in the FIR.

Karnataka Forest Department has filed an FIR in connection with the incident of cutting of hundreds of trees for the shooting of superstar Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’ film in Bengaluru, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Sources said that the FIR was filed after obtaining consent from the court. The KVN Productions, Canara bank general manager and general manager of HMT are named as accused in the FIR.

Earlier, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that action would be initiated in connection with tree cutting in the land belonging to HMT in Bengaluru for the shooting of the film superstar Yash-starrer ‘Toxic’.

“The illegal cutting of hundreds of trees in forest land under the possession of HMT for the filming of the film ‘Toxic’ has raised serious concerns,” said Minister Khandre.

He added satellite images clearly show this illegal act. “I visited the site today for an inspection. I have instructed that immediate and strict legal action be taken against those responsible for this crime,” Khandre stated.

He added that the shooting for the ‘Toxic’ film is going on. “I have personally inspected the spot. The total picture of the landscape has changed and aerial survey pictures have confirmed it. I am writing a letter seeking action to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). There is a provision to lodge a case under the provision of the Forest Act 24. We have got all the details,” Khandre maintained.

He said that the department has also provided preliminary information. “The probe has to be conducted and I have written a letter about it. The film team has built a small village set in the said land. The preservation of forest is my foremost duty and I won’t compromise with that,” Khandre stated.

Reacting to the development, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy stated that Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has "trespassed" on Public Sector Unit Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) land.

"I will provide comprehensive information on everything shortly. Eshwar Khandre has trespassed onto the HMT premises. A legal dispute is ongoing in the court, and we await the verdict. We will fight this battle through legal means, not for publicity," Kumaraswamy said.

Khandre lacks information and knowledge as HMT sold the land to Canara Bank in 2002, he claimed.

The Union Minister's remarks came a day after Khandre visited the HMT land and said action would be initiated for felling hundreds of trees in Bengaluru for the shooting of the film 'Toxic', featuring actor Yash.

Kumaraswamy pointed out: "Large-scale Forest land encroachment occurred in multiple areas, including Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Bengaluru districts. The forest minister was showing special concern only for the HMT land."

The Union Minister questioned the forest minister's courage in clearing forest land illegally occupied by a former Speaker in Srinivaspura, Kolar district.

"Are you, Khandre, practising one rule for the poor and another for Congress leaders? I know what instructions were given to you by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah," he had slammed.

