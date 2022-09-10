Breaking News
Yashoda teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to enthrall with yet another fierce role

Yashoda teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to enthrall with yet another fierce role

Updated on: 10 September,2022 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram


Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in a fierce, powerful character as seen in the teaser of Yashoda. The No. 1 Female Star of India is having a release and her fans and the country cannot wait for it to hit the theatres. After watching Samantha in her most recent but varied outings like 'Raji'in The Family Man 2 and a sensuous 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa, she is back to impress. This seems like one of the most intriguing roles of the superstar and it will be interesting watching her dwell between the two shades of her character.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)


Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks fearless in new poster of her upcoming fim, Yashoda

Samantha has already established a rock-solid name across India when it comes to action sequences and nailing them, especially after her recent outing in a web series, it will be exciting to see her dabbling more in the genre with Yashoda. Now that the much awaited teaser is out, we can barely stop talking about how precisely Samantha has done justice to her role and is all set and steadfast to deliver yet another blockbuster performance. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken the country over with her charismatic persona on and off screen. She has time and again topped the list of the Most Popular female stars of India and touched the pinnacle like nobody else. The respect and popularity she has is unseen and unmatched by any other and so the audiences are in for treat as the No. 1 Star of India is having a release.

Besides Yashoda, she also has projects like Citadel and Kushi in the pipeline.

