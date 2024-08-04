As his Bigg Boss OTT stint culminates, rapper Naezy discusses his “cathartic” journey that involved curbing his aggression

Rapper Naezy

Rapper Naezy looks at his Bigg Boss OTT journey as one that was rather cathartic. “In my life, I’ve been through a lot. In this house, I managed to heal myself. I was oppressed. I have encountered things that have left me with trauma. So, in this house, I worked on improving for the better,” says the musician, who lost the winning trophy of the recently concluded show to actor Sana Makbul.

Naezy minces no words when describing himself as a man who is easily angered and resultantly “hits people and damages objects”. “But, in this house, I wanted to be the person who promoted friendship and love. I didn’t want to reveal that side of my personality that is short-tempered. So, I had to work on controlling my emotions. I didn’t participate in gossiping about other members, and focussed on managing things calmly.”

Referring to himself as a rapper who is futuristic, and keeps an arm’s length from “trivial discussions and lame jokes”, Naezy says the biggest challenge of participating on the Anil Kapoor-hosted show was “tolerating people” who he couldn’t “vibe” with. “Now, I am able to manage well outside the house because inside, I made adjustments to stay with certain types of people. The other aspect that was tough to deal with was the hours allotted to us for sleep. Due to the medication I am on, I need to sleep for eight hours, but I couldn’t do that in the house. As a result, I was often seen sleeping on the couch and I came across as a lazy individual.”

Naezy says he now intends to make the most of the fame he has received. “I plan to boost my career. I’ve got mainstream fans now. I plan to release a song that is autobiographical—a comeback song that will talk of my current situation and the things I plan to do next. Also, I have tours in India and UK in the pipeline.”

