Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul to get married soon? Rumoured boyfriend Srikanth confirms relationship

Updated on: 04 August,2024 03:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's rumoured boyfriend Srikanth has confirmed their relationship. He said that they will definitely get married in the future

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul to get married soon? Rumoured boyfriend Srikanth confirms relationship

Srikanth and Sana Makbul

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul to get married soon? Rumoured boyfriend Srikanth confirms relationship
On Friday night, Sana Makbul was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. She lifted the trophy and also won a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs. Sana defeated Naezy to win the title. Now, after her win her rumoured boyfriend Srikanth has confirmed their relationship. Sana has been dating businessman Srikanth for sometime now and the two have often been spotted together. And now, post her Bigg Boss OTT 3 win, Srikanth has confirmed their relationship.


After the finale episode, Srikanth came to receive Sana with his car full of flowers to welcomed her back and celebrate her victory. They were reportedly seen driving out of the Film City together post the show. When reporters gathered around their car and inquired about their relationship, Srikanth said that their marriage will definitely happen but it wont happen anytime soon. He said it take them longer to organise . Srikanth is the founder of Value Leaf. It is a leading company, which is known for its contribution in various fields. 



Sana in Bigg Boss OTT 3


After winning the reality show, Sana reflected on the emotional rollercoaster she experienced inside the house. She told us, “This trophy is for all those who wished for me to win the show. This is for all of you.” Further, while addressing the fact that contestants labelled her as selfish, the actress said, “I didn't say I am selfish, but people made this point of view about me. I was very clear from day one that I wished to lift the trophy. This is what I have wished for. The difference is just that I was very vocal about my wish to win the show, while others were saying it diplomatically. Everyone wishes to win the show, but the difference was I was very upfront.”

Sana has been vocal that she didn't come to make friends. Addressing that statement, she said, “I believe in actions more than words. I didn't come to make relationships, but I made very good friends. Naezy the Baa was there with me from day one till the finale; I had cried for him. I also found friends in Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari.”

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Anil Kapoor.

