Sana Makbul emerged as the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. After her grand victory, Sana made her first public appearance at the birthday bash of close friend Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter, Tara. Jay and Mahhi threw a grand celebration for Tara's 5th birthday, which was attended by numerous celebrities, including Gauahar Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar.

At the birthday party, Sana Makbul posed with Tara as she lifted the little girl in her arms. Sana also presented her Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy as a gift to Tara. Mahhi had been supporting Sana during her time in the house.

Even before the finale, Mahhi shared a video of Tara in which she was seen saying, "Sana Maasi, trophy kab layengi?" For the birthday party, Sana wore a stunning backless top and paired it with a pastel pink stole and ripped jeans. Sana was all smiles as she met Tara, who gave her Maasi a peck on the cheek.

Sana in Bigg Boss OTT 3

After winning the reality show, Sana reflected on the emotional rollercoaster she experienced inside the house. She told us, “This trophy is for all those who wished for me to win the show. This is for all of you.” Further, while addressing the fact that contestants labelled her as selfish, the actress said, “I didn't say I am selfish, but people made this point of view about me. I was very clear from day one that I wished to lift the trophy. This is what I have wished for. The difference is just that I was very vocal about my wish to win the show, while others were saying it diplomatically. Everyone wishes to win the show, but the difference was I was very upfront.”

Sana has been vocal that she didn't come to make friends. Addressing that statement, she said, “I believe in actions more than words. I didn't come to make relationships, but I made very good friends. Naezy the Baa was there with me from day one till the finale; I had cried for him. I also found friends in Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari.”

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Anil Kapoor.