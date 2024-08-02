Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Actress Sana Makbul has been announced as the winner of the latest season that was hosted by Anil Kapoor

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner: The reality show has found its third winner in actress Sana Makbul. She was one among the top finalists along with Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, and rapper Naezy. Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik were evicted in fifth and fourth place. Ranvir Shorey became the second runner-up in the show as he got eliminated in the 3rd position. The show, hosted by the ever-charming Anil Kapoor, has been a whirlwind of excitement and drama from the very beginning.

What will the winner get?

The winner's trophy was unveiled in a recent episode before the eviction of Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria. The trophy is golden coloured and has a figure with a masked face sitting on a throne. Apart from that, the winner will also get a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. In the previous two seasons as well, the winners got a winning amount of Rs 25 lakh. The first season was won by Divya Aggarwal and the second season by Elvish Yadav. The latter made history by being the first wild card entrant to win the show.

About the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale:

The finale episode began on a heartwarming note with the top five contestants reading out notes they wrote for each other. The finalists complimented each other and kept promises to keep in touch.

The eliminated contestants were also invited to the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale. During the show, Anil Kapoor asked Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik to confront each other. The two got into a heated argument over the incident. Anil Kapoor asked Vishal if he wanted to take back his apology. To this, Pandey said, "I regret apologizing, sir." He also said that he is uncomfortable sitting with Armaan in the same room.

Vishal Pandey confronted Armaan Malik and Payal Malik for twisting his words. He also slammed Armaan for slapping him. Payal, on the other hand, said that she saw various clips that reflected Vishal's intentions. She accuses him of checking out Kritika Malik while gymming with Armaan Malik.

Armaan added, 'We have all seen the video, including Vishal. So we all know what's the truth. Everything that happens in the Bigg Boss house, it is all recorded.'

Armaan and Vishal then get into a heated argument. Vishal defended himself by saying he was complimenting people.

Lovekesh Kataria who was Vishal's best friend in the house did not agree with him when the incident happened changed his statement on the finale stage. But after his eviction, he understood Vishal's point of view.