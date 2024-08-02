Ranvir Shorey is among the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale. Ex-contestants Poloumi Das and Armaan Malik are rooting for him to win the trophy this season

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set for its highly anticipated Grand Finale, streaming live on JioCinema Premium at 9 PM tonight. The show, brilliantly hosted by the ever-charming Anil Kapoor, has been a whirlwind of excitement and drama from the very beginning. Poulomi Das, the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3, shares her thoughts on the winner.

She says, “At this point, I really don’t know who should win. I’ve always vouched for Ranvir because he is the most deserving. With the way he started, he had the qualities of a Bigg Boss winner. For me, he’s the ultimate winner of the show."

Armaan Malik, who was one of the most controversial contestants on the show was evicted earlier this week. Talking to the paparazzi he revealed that he is rooting for Ranvir to win the show. ""Ranvir Shorey deserves to win. I want him to win the trophy." Previously, Armaan had claimed to give the prize money to the actor if he emerged as Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner.

Munisha Khatwani the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 also shared her prediction on who might be the winner. "Sana Makbul and Naezy both have strong stats at the moment and I see them in top but Naezy has slightly great chances to be the winner. His stars are very powerful right now. Sana also has chances to win, but Naezy’s planets, like Venus, are particularly strong at the moment, so he might lift the trophy. Both their stars are very powerful, with Venus being especially influential. However, I still feel slightly more confident about Sana. But may the best person win. Sana got the card of the sun and Naezy got the card of the world. Both these cards indicate success so i it’s a bit difficult to say exactly but whoever wins they both will greatly benefit from this show !!”

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale airs on Jio Cinema tonight, but social media is already buzzing with insider info about the top two finalists. According to a post by Bigg Boss fan account The Khabri, Kritika has been evicted, finishing in fifth place. Kritika, a YouTuber, entered the show with her husband Armaan Malik and his other wife, Payal Malik.