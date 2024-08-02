Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale: Ranvir Shorey became the second runner-up in the show as he got eliminated in the 3rd position.

Sana Makbool and rapper Naezy

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale: Rapper Naezy and Sana Makbul are top 2 finalists x 00:00

The fight for the winner's trophy at Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale has now narrowed down to two people - Sana Makbool and rapper Naezy. Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik were evicted in the fifth and fourth place. Ranvir Shorey became the second runner-up in the show as he got eliminated in the 3rd position. Kritika Malik was the first finalist to get eliminated, followed by Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey.

Ranvir Shorey's elimination made Deepak Chaurasia emotional. Bidding him farewell, Naezy said, "Mere liye toh aap hi winner ho." Before leaving, he said, "May the best person win."

Ranvir had an endearing journey in the house. From fierce clashes with Sana Makbul to being candid about his personal life, Ranvir Shorey's time in the house was nothing short of spectacular. Ranvir, known for his outspoken personality, made news with his major battles with Sana, highlighting their fiery personalities.

On being eliminated, Ranvir said, "I wanted to experience how Bigg Boss house is. It has been a roller coaster ride. Khud jeetne ki jagah main Sana ko harana chahta tha. But she is still there. Bhagwan ka ashirwaad tha."

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale, hosted by Anil Kapoor, began on a heartwarming note with the top five finalists reading out messages they wrote for each other. The top five finalists were Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul and Naezy. Host Anil Kapoor also welcomed the eliminated contestants to the show and gave them the platform to talk about the finalists. Later, he also invited Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik to talk about the slap incident.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao made it to the show to promote their new film. The 'Stree 2' actors added extra glamour and fun to the grand finale evening, expressing their excitement to meet the show's host, Anil Kapoor. Rajkummar and Shraddha praised Anil, calling him the "youngest and fittest host."

The reality show, which had celebrity contestants getting locked inside a house for over a month, premiered on June 21. The other contestants included Paulomi Polo Das, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Gera Dixit, Neeraj Goyat and Armaan Malik and his two wives - Payal and Kritika. Adnaan Shaikh joined in a few weeks after as a wild card entry.