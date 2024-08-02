Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik got a chance to revisit and talk about the infamous slap incident. Lovekesh surprised everyone by changing his stand

Bigg Boss OTT 3

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Vishal Pandey regrets apologising to Armaan Malik, Lovekesh changes his stand x 00:00

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale began on a heartwarming note with the top five finalists reading out messages they wrote for each other. The top five finalists are Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul and Naezy. Host Anil Kapoor also welcomed the eliminated contestants to the show and gave them the platform to talk about the finalists. Later, she also invited Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik to talk about the slap incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armaan Malik had slapped Vishal Pandey after he got to know that the latter passed a comment on Kritika Malik. Armaan's first wife Payal Malik showed up on the show and revealed that Vishal allegedly passed a derogatory comment on Kritika. And in anger Armaan slapped Vishal. However, later it got cleared that Vishal had only complimented Kritika. However, the damage had been done and Kritika claimed that she felt uncomfortable inside the house because of Vishal.

On the finale night, Anil Kapoor asked Vishal if he wanted to take back his apology. To this, Pandey said, "I regret apologizing, sir." He also said that he is uncomfortable sitting with Armaan in the same room.

Vishal Pandey confronted Armaan Malik and Payal Malik for twisting his words. He also slammed Armaan for slapping him. Payal, on the other hand, said that she saw various clips that reflected Vishal's intentions. She accuses him of checking out Kritika Malik while gymming with Armaan Malik.

Armaan added, 'We have all seen the video, including Vishal. So we all know what's the truth. Everything that happens in the Bigg Boss house, it is all recorded.'

Armaan and Vishal then get into a heated argument. Vishal defended himself by saying he was complimenting people.

Lovekesh Kataria who was Vishal's best friend in the house did not agree with him when the incident happened changed his statement on the finale stage. But after his eviction, he understood Vishal's point of view.

Armaan interrupted and requested the makers of Bigg Boss to play the video in question. Armaan says he would fall on Vishal's feet if not guilty.

Talking to mid-day.com after his eviction, Vishal called it Armaan's calculated move. "He calculated it. The slap, that was not out of emotions; it was a calculated step."

He further talked about the allegations Payal Malik has put against him and shared, "I think she came to give a 'mudda' to her husband. It was like, 'Stop doing what you are, I am here to give you a mudda.' It was clearly visible that Armaan Malik has been obsessed with Vishal Pandey since the beginning of the episode. But Payal should have studied the situation before blabbering nonsense about someone's character on national television," he further added.

In conversation with us, Vishal made a big revelation, saying Payal Malik had called him to apologize for what she did. Yes, you read it right. Vishal shared, "Now, she has given a call saying she is ready to apologize and ready to send an apology letter. When I got out, I got to know that they have been trolled this much."