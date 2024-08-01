Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey's friendship has been quite evident on Bigg Boss OTT 3 as the two were seen hiding packets of poha as a prank on the second day itself

Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Lovekesh Kataria reunites with BFF Vishal Pandey after mid-week eviction from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ x 00:00

Hours after his mid-week surprise eviction, internet personality Lovekesh Kataria reunited with his BFF and Bigg Boss OTT 3 housemate Vishal Panday. Lovekesh was evicted based on the voting system among the housemates. Those who voted against him were Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan, and Ranvir Shorey. After his elimination, Lovekesh took to Instagram and shared a post with Vishal. He wrote in the caption, “Dil To Jeet Ke Aaye.”

Lovekesh and Vishal's friendship has been quite evident on the controversial reality show. On the second day itself, the two were seen hiding packets of poha as a prank, leaving the housemates worried about the missing food and suspecting a robbery.

Earlier this month, Lovekesh had been re-appointed as the "baharwala" by the voice of Bigg Boss. He even saved a housemate from mid-week eviction with the undercover task.

Vishal correctly guessed that he was the "baharwala" and put him in the danger zone. Bigg Boss then asked the housemates about evicting Lovekesh, to which Ranveer Shorey, Chandrika Dixit, and Armaan Malik were seen raising their hands in agreement.

However, Lovekesh was saved by the audience and did not have to leave the house. The voice of Bigg Boss re-appointed Lovekesh as the baharwala again, but in secrecy. As the baharwala, Lovekesh had the power to save nominated housemates Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, and Deepak Chaurasia from mid-week eviction. However, in return, he had to give away half of the house's rations.

Besides Lovekesh, YouTuber Armaan Malik, who has been receiving a lot of criticism from netizens worldwide due to his marriage, was voted out by the audience. Armaan made headlines after he slapped Vishal Pandey.

When Armaan’s first wife and former contestant Payal Malik made a surprise visit, she confronted Vishal about his comments on Armaan’s second wife Kritika Malik, who too is a contestant in the show.

"What you said about Kritika is unacceptable! She’s a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that,” Payal told Vishal.

Vishal, who had previously confessed his feelings for Kritika, said: "I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it.”

After Payal left, Armaan went to talk to Vishal about the same and the two argued.

The argument led to using abusive language for each other and then in the heat of the moment Armaan slapped Vishal.

The finalists who will compete for the trophy are Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Rapper Naezy.